On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Carolyn Sue Nicholson Marberry, passed away at age 74, in her home located in Porterville, California, with her children by her side.

Carolyn Sue Marberry was born January 29, 1946, with what on her birth certificate indicated as the "New Porterville Hospital" to Dewey and Evelyn Marberry. Carolyn was the seventh of ten children born to this union. Dewey and Evelyn had just relocated their family from Oklahoma to California, five months prior to her birth. Carolyn maintained residency in Porterville and or the surrounding area throughout her lifetime.

Carolyn preferred to go by Carol, correcting anyone with the exception of her parents and siblings.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Evelyn Marberry, brother Edwin Marberry, two sisters Frances Wilkerson Marberry and Ella Mae Kinsey Marberry and Son-in-Law Barry Buchner. She is survived by; her brothers Ed Marberry, Danny Marberry, Bud Marberry, George Marberry, Donald Marberry, her sister Dorothy Marberry, Multiple In-Laws, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews, her six children; Mickey Clayton, Edwina Buchner, Bryan Short, Michelle Nicholson, Sherrie Nicholson and Jerry Nicholson, Nineteen Grandchildren and Twenty-six Great Grandchildren.

Growing up Carol held various odd jobs that included being a waitress for The Big Orange on Highway 65 in the town of Porterville. Finally finding her true calling, Carol entered into the nursing field. On May 4th, 1967, Carol was hired by the Porterville State Hospital. On Wednesday, May 22, 1967, The Porterville State Hospital held its 15th Annual Graduation for a class of 67 Psychiatric Technicians. Carol was the Class Valedictorian, where she gave the valedictory address. Carol separated from State Service for a short term where she applied her skills at Villa Manor Nursing Home. She returned to the Porterville State Hospital in 1979. The facility was later renamed to the Porterville Developmental Center in 1985. Carol was extremely passionate about her job and made many lifelong friends along the way. Carol retired as a Senior Psychiatric Technician, from the Porterville Developmental Center on February 8, 2000.

Over the years, Carol was known for her beehive hairdo and platinum blonde hair. She went through many phases with her hair that made for great conversation at family gatherings. She was also known for her ability to rock go-go boots, stilettos, and going barefoot when appropriate.

Hobbies were numerous throughout her lifetime that included homemade birthday cakes, yardwork, quilting blankets for her family, bowling, casinos, sunbathing, reading, going to the library, crossword puzzles, camping, and caring for her animals. Prior to her health declining, Carol's most beloved thing to do was family gatherings and traveling with her various family members. She often orchestrated trips for her grandchildren making them sign contracts prior to them leaving or writing an essay about it upon their return.

Carol was loved by many and held multiple nicknames over her lifetime; Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Schleprock, Friend, Blondie, Strawberry Grandma, Me-maw, G.G. and Mom, Mommy, Momma.

Despite having such a large family, Carol was able to negotiate a unique bond with each and every individual within it. She made your relationship with her feel special. A quality that was admired and appreciated by many. Carol is going to be dearly missed.

Per Carol's wishes a service will not be held; however, the family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.

P.S. Lalu



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store