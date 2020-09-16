1/1
Carolynn Ann Sallee Moreno
1941 - 2020
Carolynn Ann Sallee Moreno, 79, went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2020. Carolynn was born to Hadren "Jack" and Bessie Pearl Pack Sallee on July 24, 1941 in Roswell, New Mexico. She was the third of six children. Carolynn's family moved to California when she was about one and she attended elementary, middle and high school in Porterville. Carolynn married Tommy Moreno, Jr. on February 12, 1961 at the First Baptist Church in Lindsay. They were blessed with two children; Frank and Steve whom they raised in Strathmore. Carolynn took pride in providing Tommy and the boys a loving, fun home and she was very involved in all of their lives. Carolynn loved to spend time with her family & friends. She was never too busy to babysit, tell stories, or swing on the swings with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who meant the world to her. She enjoyed lunch dates and shopping with her friends and spending time with her siblings as often as she could. Even though she spent most of her time at home since March, she still managed to keep in touch with everyone by phone. It made her day to keep up with everything that was happening with those she loved. Carolynn was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Steve. She is survived by her husband, Tommy, and siblings; Ron (Linda) Sallee, LaDonna Rodriguez, Rita (Allen) Boriack, Larry (Alice) Sallee and Michael (Karen) Sallee, as well as her sister-in-law Barbara (Gary) Wininger. She is also survived by her son; Frank (Cathy) Moreno and grandchildren, Jeremy Moreno, Christina (Jared) Gomes, and Garrett Moreno. In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by her five great-grandchildren; Paul, Frank, John, Jack & Ella Gomes. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at the Lindsay Strathmore Cemetery. Arrangements have been made with Webb, Sanders and Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S Mirage Avenue
Lindsay, CA 93247
(559) 562-3084
