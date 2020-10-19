Charles Delton Staley was born October 18th, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. He was 68 when he passed on October 12th, 2020.

Charles lived in Terra Bella at the time of his passing. Preceded by father Delbert Glen Staley and brother Don Staley.

Survived by his mother Unie Christina Staley, sister Debbie Barnett, brother in law Darrell Barnett, nieces Crystal and Heather Barnett. He is survived by his wife Sandy L. Staley of 48 years, his son Michael Tingley and daughter Kim Moon, son in law Robert A. Moon. Grandchildren Michael A. Tingley, Michaela Nelson, Robert Charles Moon, Shawn Tingley and Cody Moon.

He lived in Porterville over 40 years. He had many jobs before starting his own business

"Charlie's Odd Jobs".

We like to call him Mr. Fixit. He liked fishing with his grandmother, gold panning, and riding motorcycles. He attended many charity runs, like bikers for kids, Salvation Army toy run, Patriots Guard, and many others. He was the soundman for the Porterville Believers Church for 22 years. He loved mission trips where he worked on the churches and school. He fed the homeless and less fortunate for over 36 months. He loved cooking, spending time with his family, riding quads, playing airsoft, playing cards, the outdoors, the beach, and surfing. Charlie was a

fighter and recently said "he don't know how to quit". He loved life, cancer took

him after the hardest fight of his life. He said "he was happy about his life". Best

decision was making Jesus his lord. He will be missed here. It was a great ride

WOW!!!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store