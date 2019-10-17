|
|
Charles (Chuck) J.H. Conrad, 79 years old, passed away at his home in Strathmore, CA on October 2, 2019 shortly before 10:00 P.M. after years of living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Born December 10, 1939 to the parents of Rev. Charles and Marguerite (Harding) Conrad in Grand Rapids, MI. They moved to Gary, IN and then to Strathmore, CA. Later, Chuck was a drum major in the Band at Hayward High School, and music major at San Jose State. He married Carol Ann Tucker in 1960 and was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Chuck's first teaching job was in Chico, CA and then Glendale, CA. Besides teaching, he was a church music director, supervisor, inventor, and last worked at UCLA in the plan room of the Capital Programs Department until his retirement in February, 2005. After retirement, Chuck and Carol moved back to Strathmore until his passing, and is survived by Carol, his wife of 59 years, his oldest son, James, married to Toffee (Padernal) and their children Jennifer, Caroline, and CJ, and, his youngest son, Chad, married to Lisa (O'Shea) and their son Jett. On Friday, October 18, 2019 the graveside ceremony will be at 10:00 A.M. at the Lindsey-Strathmore Cemetery also known as the Olive Cemetery 639 South Foothill Ave. followed by a "Celebration of Life" service at 11:30 A.M. at Faith Baptist Church 19661 Roth Rd, Strathmore, CA with a potluck luncheon immediately following the service.Grandpa Conrad once told Chuck, "It's not enough to teach people how to sing. You have to give them a reason to want to sing." Chuck did so with lifelong passion and excellence.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 17, 2019