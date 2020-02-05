|
Charles Lynn Keen, age 97, passed away on January 29, 2020 in Porterville, California. Chuck was born on June 22, 1922 to Dr. and Mrs. George and Wilhelmina Keen in Burley, Idaho. He was the fifth of nine children and joined the U.S. Navy after graduating high school in 1941. After basic training in San Diego, he was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii as an Electrician's Mate aboard the U.S.S. Honolulu. On December 7th, 1941, he raced topside and his life was immediately changed. After surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor, Chuck was eventually transferred to the Destroyer Escort John C. Butler. While on both ships, he was fully engaged in many battles in the South Pacific, including the Battle of Midway. While on leave in Miami, he met Oakla "Judy" Bradley in November 1943 on a blind date. Judy, originally from Porterville, was working for Military Intelligence during the war. They were engaged a few weeks later and married in February, 1944. Judy returned to Porterville awaiting his arrival after the war, but their reunion was delayed as the Navy assigned him on a secret mission. The family learned 50 years later that he was at the Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU-2) on Guam. Chuck returned to Porterville in 1947 where he and Judy started a family and their new life together. Chuck worked as an electrician for Porterville Electric Company many years, eventually purchasing the business. Some years later, he asked Dean Craig to be his partner and Chuck enjoyed a career of building the business and meeting new people. Chuck was always interested in politics, but in the early 1970's he started actively participating at the State and National level to help senior citizens. His work to advance programs and access to health care for the elderly was a passion Chuck pursued, advocating for those he believed were too often forgotten. His tireless work throughout the state resulted in the establishment of the Porterville Senior Center. Chuck spearheaded the legislation of our state program that delivers nutritious meals to senior citizens who are home-bound. As an active member of the Democratic Party, Chuck and Judy attended several presidential inaugurations over the next 45 years that spanned from Jimmy Carter, to Barack Obama. His advocacy and determination for advancing services to the elderly was his primary focus, often writing letters and calling legislators to help senior causes well into his 90s. Chuck is survived by brother, Jerry Keen of Elk Grove, Ca; brother Gale Keen (Bonnie) of Twin Falls, Id; daughter, Lynda Weinstein of Porterville, Ca; daughter Patricia Estrada of Los Osos, Ca; granddaughter Tiffany Ross (Dennis) of Porterville; grandson Sean Estrada of Arroyo Grande, Ca; granddaughter Michelle Muller of Lafayette, Ca; great-granddaughters Bailey Ross of Visalia, Ca; Chloe Ross of Porterville, Ca; McKenna & Alyssa Muller of Lafayette, Ca. Chuck is preceded in death by his wife Oakla Bradley Keen. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday February 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodville Cemetery.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 5, 2020