Charles M Dabney (Big Jack) Born August 18, 1934 passed away on July 20, 2020 in Rapid City SD. He was 85, and resident of New Castle WY. the past 25 years.He was born in Oklahoma, and served in the Korean War, he worked in the logging industry and the US Forest Service, he also ran the first general store on the Tule River Indian Reservation during his younger years and was an avid hunter. During his later years he loved working in his garden and visiting with friends. Our Dad never met a stranger and love making people laugh and telling stories of the old days. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Judith Dabney, his children Charles, John, Christina James & Jovita Dabney all of Porterville, and his stepchildren Rudy, Linda, Tully and Debbie, Grandchildren Mandy, Meagan, Charles & Alicia Dabney, Christian, Alicia, Victoria Dabney all of Porterville, George and Rebecca Pina of Oak Harbor Washington, Justices Clements of Gillett WY, Great-Grandchildren Enrique, Anthony, Andrew, Joseph, Marcello, Charles, Celeste, Tehya and Mercedes, Great Great-Grandchildren Remya, Andi, Poyomi and one on the way

He is predeceased in death by his mother Henrietta and Lyle Petty and his sister Beverly Cloe. Graveside Burial September 4, 2020 at Tule River Lower Cemetery at 10 am



