|
|
Went to meet his maker on February 8, 2019. A grave site memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville CA on May 3rd at 11:00 am. Born on June 17th in Holtville CA. He spent many years in Porterville during his adult years but most recently he was living in Mesa AZ. He is survived by four children, Bruce C Brodie of Yuma AZ, Sandra S Brodie of Phoenix AZ , Judy L Brodie of Mesa AZ and Steven R Brodie of Panama City Fl. Along with his three siblings, Marvin Brodie of Vacaville CA, Ernest Brodie of Cave Junction OR, and Maxcine Miller of Fresno CA. four Grandchildren Doug, Nicole, Randall, Shawn and six Great grandchildren, Katrina, Halon, Hadden, Tatum, Iris, and Kale.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 26, 2019