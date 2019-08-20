|
Charlotte Teresa Escalon (Terry Moreno) was born March 5, 1932 in San Luis Obispo, CA. She passed away peacefully at the age of 87, surrounded by loving family, on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her place of residence in Porterville, CA. In her younger days she was a migrant farm laborer, later she became a sorter/grader at Southern Tulare County Packing in Terra Bella, CA where she worked for many years. Charlotte was a loving mother. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, camping, making tamales and sharing bible stories with her grandchildren (especially the story of the Lost Sheep). She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Escalon; Son, Stephen Moreno (Tacos); and daughter, Helena Moreno. She is survived by sons, Ralph Moreno of Strathmore, CA and Peter Alvarado of San Antonio, TX; daughters, Regina Moreno Diaz of Lodi, CA and Rosanna Moreno of Porterville, CA; brother, Tony Lopez of Madera, CA; 13 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family, friends and other's whose lives were touched by Charlotte are invited to a viewing on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Myers Chapel, 248 N. E St., Porterville, CA. A Graveside service will be held on Friday August 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Porterville, CA. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 20, 2019