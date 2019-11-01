|
|
Cheryl Dianne Ninemire Walker was born July 12, 1954 in Portland, Oregon and departed this life in Bakersfield, California on October 27, 2019 at the age of 65 due to complications following surgery. She was the oldest of five children of Paul & Gussie Ninemire. She grew up in Oklahoma and Kansas graduating from Hugoton High School in Kansas & Warner Pacific College in Oregon. She was married to Steve Walker for 41 years and they shared 2 sons, Ryan and Jonathan as well as two foreign exchange students who were like adopted children, Mariana Timponi Rodriguez & Leo and Yoon Ho Song & Kowoonlee. Cheryl's granddaughters, Gracie, Katelyn, and Aubrey were the joy of her life and she treasured every opportunity to spend time & go on adventures with them. Cheryl is preceded in death by her son Jonathan in March of 1999, her mother, Gussie Ninemire, and a sister, Mona Ninemire. She is survived by her loving husband Steve Walker, Son: Ryan Walker & Joslyn, 3 granddaughters: Gracie, Katelyn, & Aubrey, Father: Paul Ninemire, Sisters: Paula Riley & Don, Teressa Traylor & Reese, Brother: Tim Ninemire & Debbie, Brothers-in-law: Rod Walker & Pam, Glen Walker & Becky, Greg Walker & Lynn, 15 nieces and nephews, & a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cheryl was co-owner with her husband of Big M Sales & Service for 22 years and had been a teller at Bank of Sierra for the last 15 years. Cheryl's passion for cooking was a way to show her love. She and Steve often opened their home to family and friends extending their gift of hospitality to everyone. Cheryl and Steve shared in ministry at Valley Oak Community Church for many years and have served as pastors since 1998. Cheryl's loving spirit and generous nature have impacted many lives over her 65-year earthly journey and now we celebrate in her new life as she entered into her eternal reward. Visitation for Cheryl will be Friday, November 1 from 2-8 p.m. Celebration of life to be Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m. Both to be held at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Teach One to Lead One, a program for at risk youth. T1L1.org/donate To sign Cheryl's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 1, 2019