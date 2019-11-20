|
Cheryl Lynn Sisk (Ervin), left this earth in body and spirit on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:45am surrounded by her closest loved ones. Cheryl was born on Monday, July 20, 1964, in Glendale, CA. to Charles and Sharon Ervin (their first). She has two younger siblings Chuck Ervin and Cherie Cozine(Ervin). Cheryl grew up in Strathmore Ca. from the time she was 3. Went to high school at Strathmore High the class of '82, was married to Kelly Sisk and together had one child; Thomas Charles Sisk (Charley).
Cheryl lived and breathed the Mother life, only having one child wasnt ever enough, she spent her 20's, 30's and early 40's raising Charley and the majority of his friends, teammates and the occasional stranger's kid! Cheryl loved classic rock music; Bob Seger, John Mellencamp, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Fleetwood Mac, just to name a few! Mixed the rock with old country and occasionally some new age rock/alternative. Anything she could dance to because she could NOT sing to save her life! You might remember Cheryl working at Chevron on Henderson/Porter(old store with a cashier booth), the Union Bank on main, Giving massages and life lessons at Renewal Spalon and a member of the Strathmore Union School District (board of trustees) for the last 20 years.
Cheryl was an extraordinary Woman and left the world so young. In 55 years she touched and bettered the lives of so many people. Cheryl leaves behind both of her parents Charles and Sharon, her son Charley, his wife Brittany and their three children(Aynsleigh, Owen and Brayleigh). Her brother Chuck, his wife Cindy, their two daughters Crystal and Nicole. Her sister Cherie, her husband Travis and their two kids Will and Sabrina. Cheryl leaves behind Paul Neilson, her love, her best friend and the man who gave her happiness and love over the later part of her life. Cheryl also leaves behind a long list of loving Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Aunts and Uncles, relatives all over the country and many many friends. The Family is asking that any and all of the Family, Friends and those who she at one point mothered or those lives that she touched wishes to pay any last respects to Cheryl, stop by the Strathmore Veterans Building on AVE 196 on Saturday, November 23, from 11am to 3pm.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 21, 2019