|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Chris C. Cook announces his passing on Friday, November 8, 2019 at USC Keck Medical Center, succumbing to cancer at the age of 66 years. Chris will be fondly remembered by his children, Brandon (Samantha), Malia Sanchez (Rudy), and Chance, his mother, Kay, brother Clint (Jennifer), sisters Cathy Izumo (Henry) and Cam Gittler (Jeff), 7 nieces and nephews, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Marvin, sister, Connie Wachsner, and granddaughter, Sierra, and great-granddaughter, Reylene. Chris was born on Christmas Day, 1952, in Great Falls, MT, and moved with his family to Porterville in 1958. He attended West Putnam Elementary, Pioneer Junior High and Monache High School. He worked at Porterville State Hospital and then for his family as property manager. His interests were motorcycles, collecting (anything, everything), and dogs. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Porterville Women's Club, 265 North E Street, Porterville, CA. Interment will take place in the family plot at Hillcrest Cemetery at a private service.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 24, 2019