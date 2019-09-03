Home

POWERED BY

Services
PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Resources
More Obituaries for Christian Samaniego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian Samaniego


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christian Samaniego Obituary
Christian Samaniego was born on August 8, 1995 to his parents Camilo & Christina Samaniego. After 10 years of battling testicular cancer, Christian passed away on August 24, 2019 at Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville, CA. During his 24 yrs of life, Christian enjoyed putting puzzles together, learning about information technology, and building objects. Although his fight came to an end, Christian remains an inspiration and touched the hearts of many. Christian joins his brother, grandmother, uncle, and cousin in heaven. He leaves behind his parents, as well as his sisters, Claudia and Cristela Samaniego. His visitation will be held at the Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center from 2-8pm on September 3rd, 2019. His funeral service will be held on September 4th, 2019 at 10:00am at the chapel also. Following the service the burial will be held at St. Anne's Cemetery in Porterville, CA.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now