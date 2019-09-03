|
|
Christian Samaniego was born on August 8, 1995 to his parents Camilo & Christina Samaniego. After 10 years of battling testicular cancer, Christian passed away on August 24, 2019 at Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville, CA. During his 24 yrs of life, Christian enjoyed putting puzzles together, learning about information technology, and building objects. Although his fight came to an end, Christian remains an inspiration and touched the hearts of many. Christian joins his brother, grandmother, uncle, and cousin in heaven. He leaves behind his parents, as well as his sisters, Claudia and Cristela Samaniego. His visitation will be held at the Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center from 2-8pm on September 3rd, 2019. His funeral service will be held on September 4th, 2019 at 10:00am at the chapel also. Following the service the burial will be held at St. Anne's Cemetery in Porterville, CA.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 4, 2019