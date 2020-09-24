1/1
Christopher Ben Nieblas
1971 - 2020
Christopher Ben Nieblas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 11, 2020. He was 49 years old.  Chris was born to Mary and Ben Nieblas on March 7, 1971. He was the youngest of three children, born in San Jose, California but moved and was raised in Porterville, California. He attended Lindsay High school. After making some life long friends and great memories he graduated in 1989 and then attended ITT Technical Institute. There he made the Dean's list and got his ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE DEGREE in COMPUTER AIDED DRAFTING TECHNOLOGY. He graduated in 1999 when he started his career. He was a devoted fan of the San Francisco 49ers and loved working on cars with his daughter and spending time with his family.  Because of his love of architecture, he designed many homes throughout Tulare county. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Maricela R. Nieblas, daughters Jaelyne G Nieblas, Briana N Nieblas, Son Christopher S Nieblas, Alex (Karina) Gonzalez, siblings Renee(Victor) Castanon, Melissa(Lonnie) Flores, grandchildren Nylah Gonzalez, and Joshua M Nieblas. And 7 godchildren
He will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 29th 2020, starting at 2:00 pm at the Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center. The burial will be held Wednesday, September 30th 2020, at 10:00 am at the Hillcrest Cemetery. To sign Christopher Ben Nieblas online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
