Christopher Campos Obituary
Christopher Campos was born Dec 20, 1975 in Lindsay Ca. to Albert & Maria Campos. He passed away on March 6, 2019 in Porterville. Christopher was a Truck Driver for over 20 years, he was a Oakland Raider Fan, he also loved watching WWE Wrestling, he was a pet lover. He loved his cat Morris. Christopher was a great son, brother, friend and cousin, always happy and ready to have a good time. He was the life of the party. He is survived by his parents Albert Campos Sr., & Maria Martinez Campos, brothers Richard Campos, Albert Campos Jr., sisters Sandy Campos, Martha (Jerry) Correa and many nieces and nephews. A visitation & rosary will be held at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Services in Tulare on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 4pm to 6pm public viewing following the Rosary at 6pm. A mass will be held at Holy Cross in Porterville Ca., on Friday March 15, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Porterville Ca.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 13, 2019
