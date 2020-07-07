Chris was a wonderful son, and brother. He was a terrific dad! Chris was born in Porterville, Ca, and spent the first part of his life here. He grew up with one brother, and three sisters. He was so much fun to be around! We went fishing, and got to be bird dogs together. He once caught a hummingbird with his bare hands, he wanted to keep it as a pet, but was finally convinced that it didnt belong in a cage.Chris had many friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins.The second part of his life started in Louisiana. It was there that he got his second family. He got a great stepmom, and two more sisters. He married, and had two beautiful daughters

Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann Delk, father, Doyle Pace, brother, Terrence Warren King, sisters, Lynette Jo Sparks, and Catherine Ann Gardner, and his grandmother Ella Missouri Roberts.He is survived by his daughters Felicia Pace, and Shanna Lee Marsh, his sister Melinda Ruth Wilson, his step-mom Patrcia Pace, two step-sisters Melinda Perdue, and Jennie Beckett Boyette. His grandchildren, Dean Walls, Sophia Rollen, Adalee Marsh, and Amelia Marsh, and many more friends and family. Chris was a great man who was well loved, and will be sorely missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store