Christopher Lynn "Bubba" Ince
It is with our deepest sorrow, we announce that Christopher Lynn Ince aka "Bubba", age 35, passed suddenly on Friday, August 28, 2020 while at home. Those who knew Bubba, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Bubba was generous, caring and easy-going. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Bubba loved so many and was loved by so many more. He will continue to stay with us through all the memories. Bubba will be missed every day and is survived by his wife Kristin Dupre-Ince, Father and Mother, Alvin and Deborah Ince, his sisters Crystal Ince (Jeff) and Vivian Ferreira (Matt), his grandmother Janet Akin, his nieces and nephews, his loving aunts and uncles, cousins and many great friends. A memorial service will be held at the Woodville Cemetery on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm and family and friends will be received following the services at the Ince's Residence in Plainview. To sign Christopher Lynn Ince's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Woodville Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
