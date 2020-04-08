|
In honor of a life of faithful service to his country and family.
Born in Wirt, Oklahoma, his family lost their farm during the Great Depression and moved to California. The family found work picking fruit in Northern California, and Oregon and in those days were known as "fruit tramps", they were the original farm laborers. Their lives resembled the story in Steinbeck's The Grapes of Wrath. Eventually, they settled in Lindsay, Ca., where he lived in the same house on Denver Court his entire life. Soon after moving to Lindsay, Claude was enlisted in the military where he faithfully served. Claude served as Staff Sergeant in the 36th Infantry Division, Army of the United States during World War II from December 1942 to January 1946. He received the Bronze Star, W.W. II Victory Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, and numerous other awards. He fought in several key battles including Ardennes known as the "Battle of the Bulge" (GO 40 WD 45), Rhineland, and Central Europe. In honor of his service, Claude has a Military Banner displayed on Main Street in Porterville, Ca. Claude had a photographic memory and was of great use to his fellow servicemen. He recounted many events of the war and later in life he loved to tell his family these stories. He could recite the names and hometowns of his military division, and recalled daily events from his war time. He told of his role as the radio operator. While no one in his division knew how to operate the radio, he was given the operational manual, staying up all night with a flashlight, memorizing the manual. The next day he became the radio operator, responsible for all communication in the field. After returning from the war, he landed in New York and had to find his own way home to Lindsay. He started working at Lindsay Fruit Association and soon became the head accountant, where he spent the next fifty years. Claude was a family man, although he never married, he devoted his spare time to family, attending many Lindsay High School football games, and family gatherings.He loved to travel. He took yearly vacations with his sister Francis and traveled throughout the United States. He often ended up in Oklahoma visiting extended family. He loved to take pictures. He was our family photographer, capturing the many family gatherings, saving his collection of slides, reel to reel film, and still photography. He loved history and researching the genealogy of our family. He recounted how his grandfather came to America on a ship with a single trunk full of possessions. He was our family gem. He was fiercely independent, living alone until the age of 93. He was well loved and taken care of by his niece and best friend Patricia and his longtime Doctor Bruce Hall. He will be dearly missed.
Claude out lived many of his family including his parents John and Mary Wilson. Siblings, Clyde (Gineva)Wilson, Joe Wilson, Francis Mae Wilson and Florence (Bob) Canada all from Lindsay; nephew/nieces, Clyde "Butch" (Ann) Wilson, MaryAnn (Norm) Campbell , EvieLee (Rex) Mainord and their son Jerry Mainord, former Fire Chief of Porterville. He leaves behind his loving family; nieces, Patricia (Russell) Bray, and Dolores (Jack) Moneymaker. Great nieces/nephews, Rhonda Bray McKinney (Kenny Brown) of Porterville; Regina Bray Cardoso (Luis) of Tulare; Kathy Campbell Cooper (Eric), Dan (Jenell) Campbell, Jeff (Elizabeth) Campbell, and John Campbell; Michael (Vicky) Moneymaker, David (Donna) Moneymaker, and Tommy (Terry) Moneymaker. Many great great nieces and nephews including Anthony Raya (Vanessa and children Ethan, Sophia, and Jacob) and Kimberly Raya Ruiz (children Isaac and Shayna) both of Porterville and Chase Cardoso of Tulare. And many great great great nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent restrictions, a private viewing and service was held April 8, 2020 at Webb Sanders Mortuary and burial at Lindsay-Strathmore cemetery.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 9, 2020