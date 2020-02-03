|
Claudia was born September 28, 1946 at Exeter Hospital to Floyd and Geneva Clowdus. Claudia raised her 2 children in Petaluma before returning to Porterville in 1992 where she earned her AA Degree and worked as a counselor. After moving to Portland in 2005 she worked at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and then with Holocaust survivors before retiring to Prineville, OR in 2016. Claudia is survived by her daughter Tracy Fox-Pfiffner and son-in-law, Tim Pfiffner of Bend, Oregon; 1 son Garrett Fox of Cody, Wyoming; 2 sisters, Margaret Burtram of Lindsay California and Nina Woodard of Clovis, California; 2 brothers, Stanley Clowdus of Bakersfield and Vance Clowdus of Porterville; 5 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 4, 2020