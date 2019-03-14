Home

POWERED BY

Services
PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Resources
More Obituaries for Clif McCallister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clif McCallister

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clif McCallister Obituary
Clif was a giving, loving and caring man. He will be greatly missed. There is a special place for men like him in heaven. He was a God loving man and attended Porterville Believer's Church and New Hope Christian Center where he sometimes played the guitar with the church band. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Pamela McCallister. One son: Jeremy McCallister. One Daughter: Cindy Irvin. Grandsons Blaine Solomon and Zachary McCallister. One Great Grandson: Easton Solomon and numerous family members. Chapel Service will be at 1:30 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. To sign Clif's online register book or to send a message of condolence, please log on to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information please contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center 765 W Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257. (559)784-6485.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now