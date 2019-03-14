|
Clif was a giving, loving and caring man. He will be greatly missed. There is a special place for men like him in heaven. He was a God loving man and attended Porterville Believer's Church and New Hope Christian Center where he sometimes played the guitar with the church band. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Pamela McCallister. One son: Jeremy McCallister. One Daughter: Cindy Irvin. Grandsons Blaine Solomon and Zachary McCallister. One Great Grandson: Easton Solomon and numerous family members. Chapel Service will be at 1:30 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. To sign Clif's online register book or to send a message of condolence, please log on to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information please contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center 765 W Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257. (559)784-6485.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 14, 2019