|
|
Clinton Domingo Hunter "Hoothie" was a Tribal Elder of Tule River Indian Reservation, a father, a Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. Clinton was born on September 6, 1956 in Tulare, CA to Eddie and Frances Hunter. He was the youngest of 12 siblings. Clinton enlisted into the Army June 13, 1977 and was a 82nd Airborne Paratrooper. When he came out of the service he was a Hunter and a provider, always in the hills. Clinton is survived by his sister Marilyn, oldest son Charlemane, daughter Fawn, and youngest son Skye, many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Clinton was the kind of guy that would give the shirt off his back. He taught us to love and respect, adapt and overcome and to protect and prevail. He will be missed by many. Clinton started his journey on January 29, 2020. Viewing is Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Services held at the Mater Dolorosa Church. Rosary Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Mass Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at the Tule River Indian Reservation Lower Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence or sign Clinton's online register book, please login to: www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation center. 765 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA (559) 784-6485.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 4, 2020