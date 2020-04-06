|
Conley Meling passed away March 25, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed at home under hospice care with his wife and children by his side. Conley came to Lindsay in 1947 where he lived out the rest of his life, attending Lindsay schools and graduating from Lindsay High School in 1962. He started his lifelong career in the citrus business working for the family owned business Meling Brothers Citrus Ranch. He later held various positions in citrus packing houses and later became a partner in the Meling Brothers Ranch. He was an active member in the Lindsay First Baptist Church for over 30 years. Conley is preceded in death by his father Torres Meling, mother Gladys Meling, sister Carolyn Meling, and brother Tommy J Meling. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Mary Lander Meling, his brother Gary Meling of Lindsay, daughter Krysten Sanders (Chris) of Lindsay, son Alan Meling of Visalia, grand daughter Kayla Bennett (Ethan) of Washington, grandsons Corey Meling of Visalia, Cole Sanders of Lindsay, two great-granddaughters Charisma Bennett and Grace Meling. He is also survived by two nieces, Latasha Meling Hagedorn, Melisa Meling, and nephew Alex Meling. Due to social distancing, a memorial service will not be held at this time. An
announcement will be made in this newspaper when a date is set. Remembrance donations can be made to Optimal Hospice Foundation at 1227 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 6, 2020