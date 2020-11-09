1/1
Connie Markman
1947 - 2020
Connie Markman, 73 of Porterville died Nov. 2, 2020 at the Quail Park Assisted Living Community.
Connie was born September 9, 1947 in Oklahoma and attended Los Banos High School.
Mrs. Markman worked over 30 years for Porterville Unified School District as a Secretary at Westfield and John J. Doyle elementary schools.  She volunteered her time and talents at church with the Alter Society and Catholic Daughters.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, David Markman.  She is survived by her son Ron Markman, daughters Cheryl Clower, Jeanette Markman and six grandchildren.  The funeral will be held at the St. Anne's Cemetery on November 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
November 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
