Constance Marie Ervin was born in Hanford August 6, 1925 to Albert Poole and Frances Poole (Thomas). She spent her first sixteen years there with her brothers Douglas and Donald. Then a whirlwind started. She married Odie Nichols and went with him into the shipyards during WWII building Navy ships. She WAS a Rosie the Riveter. First at the shipyards in Sausalito and later Long Beach. After the war Connie and Odie returned to, coincidentally, Sausalito water district west of Terra Bella. There Connie had three children; Richard, Greg and Gail. At this time they purchased their first store, Deer Creek Market. Later they would own Alta Vista grocery and finally Success Market. Success Market was built by hand before the impending lake was completed. As business grew during the 60's Connie opened a cafe to accompany the store and gas station. She was famous for her scratch pies. As success occurred for Connie and Odie they drifted apart. They remained best friends and loved each other the rest of their lives. Connie married Charles Ervin in 1970 and they farmed together until he passed away. Connie spent the next years of her life with her best fishing buddy, Lee Blount, until he passed away. The kids grew and had kids and they had kids and Connie was surrounded by love. She loved bowling, fishing and casinos. So many casino trips with so many friends. At 93 she was still doing well at Porterville Convalescence Home and old age caught up with her. A very painless quick passing. What a lot of life!

The family wants to thank the staff at Porterville Convalescence Care, they were wonderful. We especially want to thank Oskar Hernandez MD. Dr Hernandez treated mom with all the technical skill of a good physician, but more than that he did the important things of being a true doctor. He listened, he comforted and he truly cared. Thanks Oskar. Connie was preceded in death by her parents and brother Douglas. She is survived by her brother Donald Poole and wife Donna. Son Richard and wife Diane. Son Greg and wife Susie. Daughter Gail Bartlett and husband Bobby. She had 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Funeral services are set for Wednesday April 10th at Meyers Funeral Chapel. Published in The Porterville Recorder from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019