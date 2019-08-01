|
|
Craig was the third child born to Russell and Bettye Keeley on September 21, 1950 in Lindsay, Ca. and passed away at the age of 61 in Colorado after a lengthy battle with Type 1 diabetes on May 11, 2012. Craig graduated from Lindsay High School in 1969 where he excelled in football and baseball. He continued his studies at COS where he also played football and then attended Cuesta College and Cal Poly. He married the former Connie Kissick in 1973 and they had two children, Katrina Anne and Craig Duncan. Craig worked for Lindmore Irrigation until he and his family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1995. He worked for the Denver Mint and a Colorado Springs golf course as their maintenance supervisor. Craig truly enjoyed his family and had a vast array of friends. He was an avid fisherman and thoroughly enjoyed gold panning in northern California and Colorado.
Craig is survived by his wife Connie, daughter Katrina Anne, son Craig Duncan, grandchildren Kylie, Josh and Jack. Father Russell Keeley, brothers Russell Keeley Jr., Robert and sister Kerry Kate. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Porterville Eagles Lodge on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019