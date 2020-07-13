Cynthia Ann Bennett, born July 21, 1951, passed away March 20, 2020 in Porterville, CA. A cherished employee of Porterville Walmart for fifteen years before retiring in 2019, she enjoyed reading, shopping, and caring for her Chihuahuas. Cindy is survived by her only daughter Kyrie Hubbard, her son-in-law Robb Hubbard, three grandchildren Forrest, Kylie. and Tenesha, her sister Dianna Lewis of Alaska, along with many nieces and nephews. As per her wishes, her ashes will rest alongside those who have preceded her in death: mother, father, and two older sisters . Interment to be held July 21,2020 at the Porterville Cemetery at 10 am. Services to follow after at Westfield Christian Church, with refreshments to follow.

