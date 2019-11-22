|
Cynthia Susan Lane Davis Mauldin passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at home in the presence of her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Mark, her son John and daughter-in-law Ginger, her son Eric, her sister Karen, her sister Laura and brother-in-law Julio, her brothers Randy and Billy, her only grandson Tristan, many nieces and nephews, as well as her other sons, Chris, Bob, Jose, Eddie, Danny, Saul, David, Herr, Gabe, Jawz, Scuba, and Juan-e. Cindy was loved dearly by her friends and family, and will be truly missed.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 22, 2019