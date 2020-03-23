|
Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Dahne Jo Airoza passed away on March 17, 2020, at her home in Saint George, Ut surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. She was born to Emmett and Lois Moorhead on September 21, 1948 she was 71. She has left behind her loving husband of 55 years Charles Airoza Sr. Their two children Charles Airoza Jr and Shawna Airoza. Her grandchildren Kala, Zachariah, Joshua, Alyssa and Christopher. Her great grandchildren Kennedy, Aria, Avea, Riley and Maddox. Her sister Sandra Abordo and brother Brock Moorhead. She lived most of her life here in Porterville, Ca. Her favorite things to do were gardening, redecorating, painting, cooking, and most of all her family. She will be truly missed by all who have ever had the pleasure meeting her. In lieu of flowers, Contributions can be made to any cancer foundation of your choosing.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 21, 2020