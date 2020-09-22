Daisy Mae Brittain, a successful health care professional, devoted mother, Christian, and unforgettably delightful person, was born February 1, 1947, in Jackson, Mississippi, and died on August 14, 2020, at age 73 in La Jolla, California. She had been a Registered Nurse since 1973, and retired from the state of California in late 2005. Subsequent to an urgent trip to Pacific Beach, which followed the unexplained death of her much beloved daughter, Keli Brittain, Daisy succumbed to pneumonia and respiratory failure after bravely surviving weeks of critical care. Her son and husband were at her bedside, in a long vigil, in the Neuro Intensive Care unit at Scripps Memorial Hospital, in La Jolla. This was weeks after suffering respiratory failure in late July, after taking an afternoon nap. Daisy lived in the Porterville, California, area for almost 70 years. Within that time she and her husband, Raymond Brittain, raised two bright and athletic children whom she adored, Joseph David Brittain and Keli Elizabeth Brittain.

Raised in the Porterville area since a small child, Daisy was born within the boundaries of Jackson, Mississippi, in Crystal Springs, where both parents, Lannie and Albert McKinney, were born. She attended local schools, where she achieved honors, and proudly graduated in 1964 from Porterville High School. She then enrolled in Porterville College, became a Psychiatric Technician, and, later, graduated in Nursing from College of the Sequoias in 1973. Showing dedication to the health care field, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Chapman College in 1983. Daisy had been a Registered Nurse since 1973, and maintained that license for 47 years. She will be remembered by her family, and many friends and co-workers, for her generosity, effervescent personality, integrity, and her spirited determination. In 1977 she became the first RN at Porterville Developmental Center (PDC) to become a Health Services Specialist. In 1989 she promoted to become an Assistant Coordinator of Nursing Services. She retired from that position, after serving nearly 39 years at PDC. During her four decade career she also held Administrator positions at nursing care homes in the area. Very soon after retiring, Daisy suffered an acute parietal stroke, and required extensive rehabilitation. She showed amazing determination and courage in this and then by painstakingly earning back her driver's license. This was a characteristic of her unstoppable, positive attitude toward life. Daisy was a joyous friend and confidant to many, and took on the role of mentor and advocate. She is remembered as a dedicated and loving mother and spouse, a role model for women and people of color, and for her beautiful smile that cheered up any social or professional gatherings. She challenged social discrimination and prejudice toward women, people of color, and developmentally disabled persons. To help make the world a little better for children, she enjoyed donating to Children's hospitals such as St. Jude, which is fitting, since she had once been a supervising nurse of wonderfully dedicated staff on an acute pediatric unit. In another aspect of life, since both children loved competition, she became a spirited fan of school sports, gladly taking other athletes along like family, to no shortage of events, in her customized Suburban. Aside from active spectating, she strongly advocated in late 1993 for girl athletes to be given equal opportunity as boys to compete in water polo, which preceded high school girls' water polo teams being initiated within the league. In the 1990's she also enjoyed activities as part of the local Chi Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi international women's organization.

Daisy's passing is a terrible loss to her family and close friends. She is survived by her son, "Joe", husband, "Ray", and relatives including an aunt who was virtually raised as her sister, a half-brother, and several nieces and nephews. In this regard, the husband and son wish to extend their appreciation to the nursing and medical staff at Scripps Hospital for exceptional kindness and family-like consideration shown to them during Daisy's care. Her ashes will be interred in a local cemetery. A socially distance services will be on Thursday Sept 24, 2020 at 5:30 pm at the east of the Porterville Cemetery District office.

