Dale Christopher Funderburk went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 23, 2020. He was 79 years old.
Dale was born to Dale and Elizabeth (Van der Ziel) Funderburk in Hanford, California on June 28, 1941. He was the youngest of three children and was raised in Porterville. He attended Porterville High School where he was a top student and was active in swimming and water polo. After graduating from Porterville High School in 1959, he attended UC Berkeley and completed his degree and teaching credential at Fresno State. At the very young age of 22, Dale began his career as a science teacher at Porterville High School, where he also coached water polo. When Monache High School opened in 1968, he transferred to the science department there. While at Monache, he earned the reputation of being one of the most well-liked teachers – especially among the students. He loved his students and was always there when they had a question or just wanted to talk. He had the ability to connect with his students through humor, while establishing relationships with them that lasted well beyond their high school years. He taught thousands of students over his career and had an amazing ability to remember the vast majority of their names. He retired in 2003, having taught 39 years in the Porterville Unified School District. He continued to substitute at Monache High School for many years after his retirement, finding it difficult to give up on the students and the school that he loved.
Dale is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judy Funderburk; his sisters, Betty (Don) Deaton and Sally Lucchesi; sons, Chris (Channing) Funderburk and Stephen (Heather) Funderburk; and daughters, Jill (Bill) Funderburk-Davis and Stacy (Mike) St. Claire. He has 9 grandchildren. He was a long-time member of the Porterville Church of the Nazarene. His hobbies included gardening, walking, sunning and spending time with his grandkids. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 starting at 1:00 at the Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center. To sign Dale Christopher Funderburk's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com.
For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.