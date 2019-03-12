Home

Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Dan Brassfield


Dan Brassfield Obituary
Dan Brassfield of Porterville, CA passed away on March 6, 2019 in Porterville. He was born on December 27, 1950. He was 68.
Dan served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He married Connie in the summer of 1974. They had one son, Danny.
Dan was well known as a diesel mechanic in the central valley, he loved to work on all types of farm equipment. After retirement Dan found a new love, his grandkids, which he spoiled rotten. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Connie Brassfield; his son, Dan Brassfield; daughter-in-law, Misty Brassfield; granddaughter, Kaylynn Brassfield; grandson, Kade Brassfield; Grandson, Jayden Nichols; sisters, Rebecca Low and Carol Brassfield; brother, Woody Brassfield; as well as many nieces and nephews. He joined his granddaughter, Alyssa Brassfield, in heaven with open arms. We would like to thank the nursing staff at Sierra View Medical center for their kindness and support through this tough time. Thank you to Dr. Vemuri for the care she provided to and for Dan. The services will be private as per Dan's final wishes. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 12, 2019
