Home

POWERED BY

Services
PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Resources
More Obituaries for Danielle Moore-Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danielle Moore-Taylor


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danielle Moore-Taylor Obituary
Danielle Moore-Taylor gained her wings at the age of 46 on September 1 2, 2019. She is survived by her parents, David and Valerie Stoner; husband, Raymond Taylor; sons Randy Moore and Ryan Moore; daughter Korina Taylor; step-son Thomas Taylor; sister Heidi Poindexter; brother JD Stoner; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, David Carlos Stoner, Jr., and her step-son Anthony R. Taylor.
Danielle was born on February 1, 1973 in Salinas, California, and raised in Porterville where she attended Monache High School and remained as a life-long resident. She worked for many years with developmentally disabled adults and ultimately opened and operated her own care home. In her spare time, Danielle loved spending time with family and friends, singing Karaoke, and was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan. She will be long remembered by those who loved her for her generosity, unconditional love of family, infectious laugh, and unwavering faith. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed.
Memorial Service for Danielle will be held at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at 765 W. Henderson Ave., on Monday, September 23rd 2019 at 3 P.M.
To sign Danielle Moore-Taylor's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral &Cremation Center.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danielle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now