Danielle Moore-Taylor gained her wings at the age of 46 on September 1 2, 2019. She is survived by her parents, David and Valerie Stoner; husband, Raymond Taylor; sons Randy Moore and Ryan Moore; daughter Korina Taylor; step-son Thomas Taylor; sister Heidi Poindexter; brother JD Stoner; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, David Carlos Stoner, Jr., and her step-son Anthony R. Taylor.
Danielle was born on February 1, 1973 in Salinas, California, and raised in Porterville where she attended Monache High School and remained as a life-long resident. She worked for many years with developmentally disabled adults and ultimately opened and operated her own care home. In her spare time, Danielle loved spending time with family and friends, singing Karaoke, and was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan. She will be long remembered by those who loved her for her generosity, unconditional love of family, infectious laugh, and unwavering faith. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed.
Memorial Service for Danielle will be held at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at 765 W. Henderson Ave., on Monday, September 23rd 2019 at 3 P.M.
To sign Danielle Moore-Taylor's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral &Cremation Center.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 19, 2019