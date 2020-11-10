Danny (Dan) Leon Hampton, 73, passed away on October 8th, 2020.

Dan graduated from Porterville High School in 1965 and he was soon drafted during the Vietnam War, where he spent two years as a Tanker for the U.S. Army in Germany. After serving his country, Dan attended Cal-State Bakersfield College, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Anthropology in 1974. He worked until two months prior to his passing as a Conductor for the Grand Canyon train tours.

Dan was buried at the Navajo National Veterans Memorial in Arizona with full Military honors.

He is survived by his three children, Timothy Hampton, Sheleen Hampton-Bush, and Taryn Hampton, his wife, Ellen Hampton, his loving family and friends. Dan will be forever missed!!

