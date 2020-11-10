1/1
Danny Leon Hampton
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny (Dan) Leon Hampton, 73, passed away on October 8th, 2020.
Dan graduated from Porterville High School in 1965 and he was soon drafted during the Vietnam War, where he spent two years as a Tanker for the U.S. Army in Germany. After serving his country, Dan attended Cal-State Bakersfield College, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Anthropology in 1974. He worked until two months prior to his passing as a Conductor for the Grand Canyon train tours.
Dan was buried at the Navajo National Veterans Memorial in Arizona with full Military honors.
He is survived by his three children, Timothy Hampton, Sheleen Hampton-Bush, and Taryn Hampton, his wife, Ellen Hampton, his loving family and friends. Dan will be forever missed!!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved