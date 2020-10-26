We lost an amazing, strong and loving ranch woman on August 9th, 2020. Darlene passed away at her home, on the ranch, surrounded by loved ones. She fought hard to beat cancer but eventually lost the battle.

Darlene was born July 5th, 1939 to Iris and Oscar Klein and into the lifestyle she loved.

She was a steward of the land consisting of animals, mountains and family. Her sister Dolores, who was 10 years older, told stories of how she would follow her around always wanting to go with her even on her dates. They were the 4th generation raised on the Klein Ranch until they grew up and left home. She attended Ducor School and then on to Porterville High. During high school she was an honorary Jobe's Daughter and met her sweetheart Ronnie Dilday. They loved to go to dances which became something they did a lot during their time together. They were married right out of high school in 1958 and spent the next 62 years working side by side managing the ranch, raising their 2 daughters and continuing their journey sharing an amazing love and devotion to each other. Vacations consisted of packing into the backcountry with friends and enjoying setting up a camp, fishing and just taking in the awe of the wide open spaces that Mother Nature provides. Darlene is survived by 4 generations of family. Her husband Ronnie, daughter Twila Watt along with her granddaughter Kattie (Watt) Henson (husband Mike) and grandsons, Tanner Watt (wife Taryn), Willy Sandborg & David Powell along with 6 great grandchildren.

She leaves behind her beloved sister Dolores Fitterer, 2 nieces Sherri Bennett, Terri App and nephew Ronnie Fitterer.

Both families live on the ranch and have shared life together over the years. Our lives are so much richer to have been touched by such a strong, loving and devoted woman. She had a down to earth wisdom and calm manner in dealing and overcoming life's challenges. Being around her was infectious because she made you feel safe, loved and cared about. We should all be so blessed to follow in her footprints. May she Rest In Peace and be joined with the family that went before you, parents Oscar & Iris (Cranmore) Klein, daughter Tina (Dilday) Powell and brother-in-law Duane Fitterer.



