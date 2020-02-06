|
|
Darrell was born to Kenneth and Pauline Smothermon on May 6, 1943, in Porterville, Ca. After a long illness he went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020 at the age of 76, Darrell graduated from Porterville High School in 1961 and Porterville College 1963 where he played basketball, at both schools, In 1963 he married his grade school sweetheart, Julie Adams and together they had three children, Shelby, Jeff and Todd. Darrell was a milk Distributor for 40 years in the Porterville and Springville area,
He enjoyed many outdoor activities, a few of those were metal detecting, bottle collecting, fishing and spending time with his friends and family at Pismo Beach and his cabin in the mountains, Darrell is survived by his wife Julie, his daughter Shelby, and her husband Darren Pritchett, son Jeff and his wife Jill and son Todd and his wife Mary, his mother Pauline Smothermon and brother Larry Smothermon and his wife Janice. Darrell had 11 Grandchildren Jenna, Callie, Tarah, Cody, Skyler, Stephanie, Santannah, Jane, Frances, Ben and Claire, 8 Great grandchildren Justin, Austin, Sadie, Arian, Julian, Issac, Brady and a baby girl on the way. He had many nieces, nephews and friends, Visitation will be Thursday February 6, 2020 from 4-7:00 pm at Porterville Funeral Center at 765 W, Henderson Ave, A graveside service will be held at 9:00 am Friday, February 7, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville,
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 6, 2020