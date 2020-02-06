Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Porterville, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Smothermon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Kenneth Smothermon


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Kenneth Smothermon Obituary
Darrell was born to Kenneth and Pauline Smothermon on May 6, 1943, in Porterville, Ca. After a long illness he went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020 at the age of 76, Darrell graduated from Porterville High School in 1961 and Porterville College 1963 where he played basketball, at both schools, In 1963 he married his grade school sweetheart, Julie Adams and together they had three children, Shelby, Jeff and Todd. Darrell was a milk Distributor for 40 years in the Porterville and Springville area,
He enjoyed many outdoor activities, a few of those were metal detecting, bottle collecting, fishing and spending time with his friends and family at Pismo Beach and his cabin in the mountains, Darrell is survived by his wife Julie, his daughter Shelby, and her husband Darren Pritchett, son Jeff and his wife Jill and son Todd and his wife Mary, his mother Pauline Smothermon and brother Larry Smothermon and his wife Janice. Darrell had 11 Grandchildren Jenna, Callie, Tarah, Cody, Skyler, Stephanie, Santannah, Jane, Frances, Ben and Claire, 8 Great grandchildren Justin, Austin, Sadie, Arian, Julian, Issac, Brady and a baby girl on the way. He had many nieces, nephews and friends, Visitation will be Thursday February 6, 2020 from 4-7:00 pm at Porterville Funeral Center at 765 W, Henderson Ave, A graveside service will be held at 9:00 am Friday, February 7, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville,
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -