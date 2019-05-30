David Briggs, age 61, passed away on May 23, 2019, after a hard fought battle against lung cancer. Dave was born to parents Edward and Beverly Briggs on April 14, 1958, in Palo Alto, California. He attended Fremont High School and enlisted in the US Army at age 18. He served 4 years and returned home to the Bay Area where he met and married his first wife, Peggy, in 1980, and together they had three children. As a determined self-starter, Dave also worked hard to begin his own painting business. He later moved south to Tulare County where he was fondly known as "Painter Dave" in the Springville community. It was there in 2010 that Dave met his second wife, Jean, and they were married in 2016. Dave loved the outdoors and had an affinity for collectible items, whether it was beer steins, weaponry, or oddities like meat grinders, he always had a reason to add more. He had a special connection with his grandchildren and was a big kid at heart. Dave is survived by his wife, Jean; his three children, Shannon, Rebecca, and Shawn, his stepdaughter, Kenni; his grandchildren, Owen, Evan, and Jax; and his step grandchildren, Samuel and Willow. He is also servived by his brother Mark Briggs. He will be forever remembered for his sarcasm, quick wit, and distinct laughter. Dave's celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at 1p.m. at Manente's Lakeside Bar & Grill in Porterville, CA. The family welcomes all family and friends to come and join in honoring Dave's memory. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 30, 2019