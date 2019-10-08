|
|
David "Lynn" Eastin passed away in Murrieta, CA on September 16, 2019. He was 71 years old. Lynn was born and raised in Lindsay, CA. He graduated from Fresno State University and held a MBA from Golden Gate University. He lived in Porterville for many years and was the Vice President, Chief Financial Officer for Good Shepherd Communities. He relocated with the organization to Orange County and retired in 2005 with more than 25 years of dedicated service. Lynn was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Along with enjoying family, he loved reading and staying in contact with friends. He will be deeply missed by all. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Opal Eastin.He is survived by his wife Alfiya and their daughter Sofiya; daughter Jennifer Alexander (Dewayne); son Howard Eastin (Meghan) and stepson Dennis Anisimova; 3 Grandchildren, Bishop Alexander, Aaliyah Alexander and David Eastin. Also by his loving sister Janice Coley. He will be laid to rest with his parents in the Lindsay Cemetery on October 11, 2019. Interment to be private.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 8, 2019