Reverend David Estes, Pastor of Full Gospel Assembly of God in Strathmore for 46 years went home peacefully to be with his Lord on Tuesday July 21, 2020. He was 76 years of age, born in Kansas on April 25, 1944 to Richard and Letha Estes. David leaves behind his life long love, Margie of 56 years. He also leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, Allen & Mary Estes of Porterville, and his daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Bryan Wilson of Tulare. One of his biggest joys of his life was being a grandpa and a great-grandpa to his five grandchildren, Andrew Wilson of Visalia, Joshua & Christine Estes of Visalia, Kaydee & Timothy Jeffers of Tulare, Victoria, and Hannah Estes, of Porterville, and his eyes twinkled when he would visit his two great granddaughters, Gracelyn and Adalyn Jeffers. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Letha Estes, and 5 siblings. He leaves behind two brothers Dale Estes and Alfred (Sonny) Estes both of Caruthers and many nieces and nephews and friends whom he cherished. We were honored to have him as our husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, and Pastor. We will continue to honor his life's race knowing he finished well and he was welcome by Jesus telling him well done thy good and faithful servant! Until we meet again…

