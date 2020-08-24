A family inurnment will take place at the Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. for David Felix Concha, 50 of Lindsay, who passed away August 5, 2020. David was born February 24, 1970 in Exeter to Angel and Adela Concha and was raised and attended schools in Lindsay, graduating from Lindsay High School where he was a star football player, with the Class of 1989 as well as baseball, "Go Cardinal's." David last worked as a driver for the Tulare County Meals on Wheels program. He was a devoted Raiders Fan and will be remembered for his sense of humor, bighearted generosity and unconditional love for all of his family and friends. David was preceded in death by both his parents Angel Concha and Adela Zerafin. He is survived by his step-father Carmen Zerafin of Lindsay; his brothers Guadalupe Concha (Tonya Daniels), Daniel Concha both of Lindsay and Humberto Concha of Mexico City; sisters Lorraine Concha-Finch (Michael Finch) of El Cajon, Angela Lara (Henry Lara) of Strathmore, and Josefina Concha of Oaxaca, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in any amount to be made in David's name to Helping Hands of Porterville Inc.

Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

