1/1
David Felix Concha
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A family inurnment will take place at the Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. for David Felix Concha, 50 of Lindsay, who passed away August 5, 2020. David was born February 24, 1970 in Exeter to Angel and Adela Concha and was raised and attended schools in Lindsay, graduating from Lindsay High School where he was a star football player, with the Class of 1989 as well as baseball, "Go Cardinal's." David last worked as a driver for the Tulare County Meals on Wheels program. He was a devoted Raiders Fan and will be remembered for his sense of humor, bighearted generosity and unconditional love for all of his family and friends. David was preceded in death by both his parents Angel Concha and Adela Zerafin. He is survived by his step-father Carmen Zerafin of Lindsay; his brothers Guadalupe Concha (Tonya Daniels), Daniel Concha both of Lindsay and Humberto Concha of Mexico City; sisters Lorraine Concha-Finch (Michael Finch) of El Cajon, Angela Lara (Henry Lara) of Strathmore, and Josefina Concha of Oaxaca, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in any amount to be made in David's name to Helping Hands of Porterville Inc.
Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S Mirage Avenue
Lindsay, CA 93247
(559) 562-3084
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved