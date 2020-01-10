Home

Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
David G. Sanchez


1955 - 2020
David G. Sanchez Obituary
On January 4, 2020 David G. Sanchez passed away at his home in Poplar, CA. David was born January 9, 1955 under a rock in TX (or so the story goes). He was a loyal, hard working man who worked for Young's Commercial for 41+ years. He was a second degree black belt in American Kenpo Karate. He loved hanging out with his kids & grand kids, playing games, drinking bud light & listening to oldies. David is preceded in death by his wife Becky and two sons David Jr. & Christopher. He leaves behind 4 children, 8 grandchildren, & 1 great grandchild. Services are planned for January 13, 2020 at Myers Funeral Home. Viewing at 10am, Services at 11am. Followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery and Reception at Myers Reception Center.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 8, 2020
