Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Landmark Christian Church
2380 W Olive Ave
David Kirk Leonard


1960 - 2019
David Kirk Leonard Obituary
David Kirk Leonard, 59, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2019 in his hometown of Porterville, CA. David was an extraordinary person with the biggest heart anyone could have. He loved fishing, hunting and carving anything from wood. He worked as a cabinet maker for 30 years and recently retired. David is survived by his mother, Diana McTier of Porterville, sons Derick and Mathew, sister Susie & David Sylvester of Elk Grove, CA, sister Theresa & Robert Hurtado of Lindsay, CA, and brother, Eric & Janet Brassfield of Crossville, TN an four grandchildren David was loved by many family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2019 at Landmark Christian Church, 2380 W Olive Ave at 12 pm.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 19, 2019
