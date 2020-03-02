|
David (Davey) Russell Thornburg passed away suddenly on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 63. He was born in Salem, Oregon to Herbert Odell and Virginia Lee Thornburg on July 13, 1956.He worked at the Porterville Developmental Center for 16 years as a carpenter, and previous to that he worked at the family business, Herb's Cabinets for more than 20 years. Davey was the kind of man that everyone loved, looked up to and went to when they had any kind of question; from who won the recent NHRA drag races, how to fix something, and he always had time for everyone and had more patience than anyone person should have.
Davey loved going to the dunes with family and friends and riding in his RZR. The annual July beach trip was always the week of Davey's birthday and everyone celebrated with great rides, food, fun, and great campfire stories. He was always the one to lead and everyone knew he was safe and would lead the group on the best rides ever. He and family and friends would also make many trips to Dumont, the desert, Oregon dunes, June Lake, Shaver Lake, and new places that he would research and find for a new fun ride. Davey loved the S.F. Giants, NHRA drag races, motor cross and super cross races, and his Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl this year and it made him so happy. He is survived by his wife, Carol Thornburg; daughter Kacy Thornburg, and granddaughter Hannah Stone. He also is survived by three brothers and their wives; Herbie L. and Carla; Donnie and Debbie; Bobby and Tracy, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is also survived by step-daughter Pamela and husband Eddie Alba, and grandson Lincoln; his best friend Dave Cantrell, wife Candy, and their sons Davey and Jeremy (Davey's godsons).
Davey loved his family and was always there when anyone needed him, and we all will miss him so much. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 :00 a.m. at Porterville Funeral and Cremation in Porterville.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 29, 2020