David Vincent Steen
1956 - 2020
David Vincent Steen was born in Lodi, California to parents Clara and Robert Self on May 24th 1956. He later moved to Porterville, California in 1969 where he lived the remainder of his life. He passed away at home on May 26th, 2020, he was 64.
David is survived by his mother, Clara Steen; brother, Jeff (and Patricia) Steen; children, Randy and Hannah Steen and Carly and David Hernandez; grandchildren, Luna and Sia Steen and Noah and Kingston Hernandez; aunts, Emily Maberto and Barbara Wukman; cousins, Elaine and Matt Swope, Edele and Rob Norman, Elise Maberto. He is also survived by numerous other family members and many friends who are as close as family. He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Steen; siblings, Mark, Rick and Gail Steen; son, Vincent Steen; nephew, Mark Steen; and uncles, Ed and Vincent Maberto. David had a love for God, and graduated from Saint Ann's Catholic School at a young age. After graduating from Porterville High School, David went to Porterville College where he completed the program to become a Psychiatric Technician. He worked as a Psych-Tech for 20 years. David had a kind heart and a warm personality. He was passionate about many things, some of which were music, Hot Rods, fishing, and sports. Most important to him was the love of friends and family. A private graveside service and viewing will be held. In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Ann's Hall Fund. David was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
