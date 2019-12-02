|
David Wayne Miller (DW) of Porterville, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on Friday November 15, 2019. He was a son, father, grandfather (Papa), brother to his adopted Tule Rez family and friend. David was born in Tulare on February 7, 1952 and resided in Porterville for about 25 years. His proudest accomplishment was being clean and sober for 28 years and working as a Alcohol and Drug Counselor at the Tule Reservation Alcohol Program (T.R.A.P.). He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy May Beaty; father, Nall Lamar Miller (NL); his adopted sister, Ophelia Flores-Velasquez; brother, Arnold Rayner; and mom, Delphina Rayner. He is survived by his only daughter, Honey T. Chapman & husband James P. Chapman; three grandchildren, Harmony T. Williams, Drake A. Williams and Guinevere L. Chapman; his adopted brothers, Jesse Rayner and Raymond Flores; and sisters, Arlene Rayner and Laverne Rayner. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 5:00 PM at First Baptist Church (101 N. G St., Porterville). Interment of his ashes will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Bakersfield National Cemetery, with honors. In lieu of flowers, please share a special memory you have with him via card. Or you may also sign the family guest book or send condolences at www.myersfunerl.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 30, 2019