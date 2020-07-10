1/1
Dawn Renee Searls
1992 - 2020
{ "" }
Dawn Renee Searls, age 28, a life-long resident of Porterville, CA, passed away in a car accident in the early morning of July 4, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1992.
Dawn was preceded in death by her mother, Odessa Anderson. She is survived by her father, Donald Searls of Porterville, CA; her half-sisters, Candice Wilsie of Ketchikan, AK and, Micaelah Larsen of Wrangell, AK; and half-brothers, Corey Zachary of Fresno, CA and Marshall Zachary of Exeter, CA.
Dawn was not born under easy circumstances, but her self-determination and drive (along with her father's love and support) made it possible for her to pave herself a road to success in life. She was a loving and attentive daughter, a loyal and caring friend, and a fiercely loving auntie to her many friends' children.
She will be deeply missed and forever loved. Private services to be held.
To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
