Dawn Renee Searls, age 28, a life-long resident of Porterville, CA, passed away in a car accident in the early morning of July 4, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1992.
Dawn was preceded in death by her mother, Odessa Anderson. She is survived by her father, Donald Searls of Porterville, CA; her half-sisters, Candice Wilsie of Ketchikan, AK and, Micaelah Larsen of Wrangell, AK; and half-brothers, Corey Zachary of Fresno, CA and Marshall Zachary of Exeter, CA.
Dawn was not born under easy circumstances, but her self-determination and drive (along with her father's love and support) made it possible for her to pave herself a road to success in life. She was a loving and attentive daughter, a loyal and caring friend, and a fiercely loving auntie to her many friends' children.
She will be deeply missed and forever loved. Private services to be held.
