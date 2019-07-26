Home

Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Deborah Bates


1955 - 2019
Deborah Bates Obituary
Deborah Bates, 64, peacefully passed after her long battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Dale, her two sons, David and Darrell, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Deborah was a librarian at Ducor Union Elementary for 19 years. Her viewing will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 3-7pm at Myers Funeral. Graveside services will be performed by Pastor Jeffrey Ruckman at Hillcrest Cemetary on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9am. A gathering will follow afterwards at Veteran's Memorial Building in Terra Bella.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 26, 2019
