Deborah Bates, 64, peacefully passed after her long battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Dale, her two sons, David and Darrell, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Deborah was a librarian at Ducor Union Elementary for 19 years. Her viewing will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 3-7pm at Myers Funeral. Graveside services will be performed by Pastor Jeffrey Ruckman at Hillcrest Cemetary on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9am. A gathering will follow afterwards at Veteran's Memorial Building in Terra Bella.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 26, 2019