Deborah Jean Watson (Debbie), 60, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Debbie had battled Behcet's Disease for more than 30 years before surrendering to the disease's ravishing effects on her body. May she now rest in peace. Debbie was born April 12, 1960, in Columbia, Missouri , daughter of Cyril E. and Martha Wagner Watson. Debbie was a 1978 graduate of Monache High School in Porterville, Californ ia. She was a three-year member of the Monache student council serving as student body vice president her junioryear. She was a four-year member of the Monache Marauder band, where she played flute and piccolo. She led the band as drum major her senior year when the band was the first ever to win the Selma Marching Band Festival three top prizes of Grand Sweepstakes, Halftime Sweepstakes and Parade Sweepstakes. As a member of the tennis team, she won the Women's Singles Championship of the East Yosemite League tournament. She also excelled academically. She was an accomplished quarter horse equestrian, working with Ferrero Training Stables while in high school. Debbie was a 1982 graduate of University of California, San Diego with a degree in Media Communications. After college, she lived in Santa Barbara and worked at an upscale bed and breakfast inn where she acquired her excellent culinary skills. Debbie lived in Hawaii for a period of time before moving to San Francisco where she was employed by a movie company specializing in documentary production. Work on a documentary on Native Americans of the Denver - Colorado Springs area took her to the area between Golden and Cripple Creek. She fell in love with Colorado and upon returning to San Francisco, she resigned her position with the movie company and returned to the area she loved so deeply. She never left Colorado for more than 3 months at a time the rest of her life. Debbie made a living in the hospitality industry serving as cocktail waitress , bartender, and casino security and slot machine repair and calibration. Her true love was the outdoors, where most of her free time was spent hiking and exploring the stunningly beautiful mountains above Cripple Creek, where she lived and died . Debbie was preceded in death by her mother Martha Wagner Watson, and is survived by her father and stepmother, Cyril and Martha Maxwell Watson of Springfield, Missouri , a brother, David of San Diego, a sister, Deanna, an aunt, Judy Miller of Rogersville, Missouri , and numerous cousins. Any memorial gifts are suggested for the Arthritis Foundation
.