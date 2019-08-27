|
DeLeon (Leon) Schauperl, 85, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday August 21, 2019. Leon was born April 26, 1934 in Macon, Missouri to Karl and Hazel (Taylor) Schauperl. Leon was a graduate of Macon High School where he was an avid football player. Leon joined the Marine Corp after graduation during the height of the Korean War. After his service, Leon went into law enforcement with the Fullerton Police Department. He worked for 30 years, 13 of these years were as a Homicide Detective. He was well known for having brought down the East Side Rapist and Serial Killer which resulted in his conviction and a life sentence. While working as a detective Leon married Sharron Bird on May 28, 1977 in Fullerton, CA. When Leon retired from law enforcement, he and Sharron moved to Springville, CA where he farmed 2 orange groves and enjoyed playing golf. Leon loved travelling with Sharron in their RV, going cross country and to bluegrass festivals with their friends. The two frequently relived their honeymoon with routine trips to Morro Bay. Leon was a long time member of Hillside Community Church and he loved the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents; two older brothers, Carl and Waldo Schauperl. Leon is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharron; his children, Sheryl Youmans (Ted), Richard Neuhart, Cynthia Bootman, Dan Schauperl, Kimberly Price, Shannon Neuhart and Jill Todd (Mark); 18 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sisters Mary Harlan, Irene Harley (Butch); brothers-in-law, Michael Bird (Jeannie), Pat Bird (Dorothy) and Greg Bird (Patti); and numerous nieces and nephews. Leon died as he lived, with simple faith and great dignity. There will be a celebration of life at Hillside Community Church, 1091 W Linda Vista Ave, Porterville on Wednesday, August 28th at 11:00 AM, with a reception immediately to follow. There will also be a Graveside Service at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA on Monday, September 2nd at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or Hillside Community Church. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 27, 2019