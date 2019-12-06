|
Della Mae Vaughn was born January 17, 1937 in Phoenix, AZ and died peacefully at home in Porterville CA on December 2, 2019.
She was one of 9 children, born to migrant parents, she moved around a lot before settling in Tulare County. In January of 1954 she met her husband Lonnie and they married in May of the same year. Della worked in the fields picking everything from cotton to potatoes. In 1958 Della and her family moved to the Bay Area, where she and her husband went into a partnership and opened Vaughn's Auto service. Della worked alongside her husband as a bookkeeper. The business flourished over the years and the name changed to D and L Auto, until they retired in the mid 90's. In 2007 they moved back to the valley to be closer with their family. She and Lonnie loved to Motor-home around the U.S. Della lived a life full of love. Anyone who met her fell in love with her. Della was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Vaughn; sons, Steven and David Vaughn; daughter-in-laws, Rebekah and MerriHelen Vaughn; granddaughter, Rachel Vaughn; parents, Bill and Frances Chaddock; brothers, Alvin and Carl Chaddock; and sister, Betty Chaddock. She is survived by grandsons, Ryan Vaughn, Benjamin Vaughn (Teresa), Dylan Vaughn (Miranda), and Drew Jones; granddaughters, Candice Carroll (Joshua), Dana Emerick (Brian), and Roxanne Vaughn; brothers, Dwight and Billy Chaddock; sisters, Ella Berkley, Connie Chaddock, and Amy Pickard, 16 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who meant so much to her. A visitation will be held at Myers Chapel in Porterville on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A service will be held at New Life Center in Porterville on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Flowers may be sent to Myers Funeral home. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 6, 2019