Delores Charlene Anglin Holland, daughter of Jack and Leola Anglin of Porterville, was born July 16, 1931 in San Bernadino, Ca.
She entered heaven on August 26, 2019 from Santa Maria, Ca. where she had lived for several years. She was a Porterville High School graduate. While in Porterville she was a member and Sunday school teacher at the First Baptist Church. She was an LVN and later managed the Bible book store downtown. Proceeding her in death was her infant daughter Barbara, ex-husband Charles Holland, and her great grandson Gage Streiff of Nipomo, Ca. She is survived by her daughter Jana Holland Moore and husband Lyle of Nipomo, Ca, granddaughter Kimberly Moore Streiff and husband Eric of Couer D Alene, Id,. And great grandson, Chase Streiff of Marina, Ca,.grandaughter Tambra Moore of Cuyucos, Ca. Also son Bill and wife Starlina Knight Holland, grandson Zak and wife Breanne Kalmink Holland and great granddaughter Zoey all of Visalia, Ca. Also son Jack and wife Jackie Rosales Holland, of Santa Maria, Ca. and granddaughter Ashlan Holland and husband Malachi of Brooklyn, N. Y. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetary, Porterville, on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 1pm
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 7, 2019