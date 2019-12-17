Home

Delores Ruth Lynall Vargas


1946 - 2019
Delores Ruth Lynall Vargas Obituary
Delores Ruth Lynall Vargas was born on December 28, 1946 to Shirley Naomi Humphrey and Harry Bochelli. She passed on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 72. She was a loving sister to George Humphrey, Jimmy Jones, Steven Jones, Richard Jones and Deb Taylor. She was a proud mother of 7 kids, Ronald, Gary, Phillip, Carol, Shirley, Pamela, Cheryl; 3 step children, Frankie, Francine Showell and Deon Freeman; a loving grandma to 23 grandchildren and an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She completed high school and earned her associates degree at a technical college. She lived in Los Angeles most of her life. She retired as a health care provider from UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica in 2014, having worked there for over 13 years. She moved to Porterville in 2016. She grew up in a strong Christian community, her latest church is New Hope Christian Fellowship, followed by Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ and Moments of Meditation Baptist Church in Los Angeles. She loved animals; she had lots of dogs and cats in her life. She was known by few but loved by many. She had a loving spirit and was loved by all she encountered. She was the strongest woman we ever met. She loved everyone.
A Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Service will be held at New Hope Christian Fellowship, Porterville on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Interment to be private.
To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 17, 2019
